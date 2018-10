Farmville Fire Department Holding Open House Saturday

THE FARMVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT AUXILIARY IS HOLDING AN OPEN HOUSE TOMORROW. (SATURDAY) DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE FARMVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT AUXILIARY’S 70th ANNUAL OPEN HOUSE AND FUNDRAISER — SATURDAY FROM 11-TO-3 AT THE FARMVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT ON WEST THIRD STREET. RESIDENTS WILL HAVE AN OPPORTUNITY TO MEET MEMBERS OF THE FIRE DEPARTMENT AND TOUR THE FIRE HOUSE. CELEBRATE BOUNCE AND PARTY RENTALS HAS DONATED A BOUNCE HOUSE FOR THE KIDS AND THERE WILL BE FIRE SAFETY GIVEAWAYS. WE’RE TOLD SUGAR BRITCHES AND BOJANGLES WILL ALSO BE ON HAND WITH CONCESSIONS AVAILABLE.