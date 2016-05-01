EXTRAODINARY NURSE RECOGNIZED BY CENTRA SOUTHSIDE HOSPITAL

A nurse at Centra Southside Community Hospital is being honored with The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses. The award is part of the DAISY Foundation’s program to recognize the super-human efforts nurses perform every day.

The award recipient is Sonia Kesterson. Sonia Kesterson is a Centra Home Health nurse.

Sonia started with Centra in 2004 after a decision to get her nursing license, which was not her first career, but rather a calling. Daily, she cares for her own family members before and after she cares for her patients at Centra. She invests the majority of her waking hours and sometimes her own personal resources to help others without access.

“There are very special people in this world who commit their skills tirelessly for others and they purposefully do so under the radar of everyone around them. They do not expect praise, accolades or rewards for a job well done. Observing the actual improvement and achievements of those under their care, is all they need to inspire them to continue serving. One of these very special people is Sonia Kesterson”, says Claudia Meinhard, Chief Nursing Officer at CSCH.

Sonia’s outlet is gardening, and helping nature grow and blossom. She brings beauty into the world even in her down time. Sonia is humble, faithful and a true servant to provide her best every day.

The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, CA, and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.

Nurses may be nominated by patients, families, and colleagues, and they are chosen

by a committee of nurses at Centra Southside Community Hospital to receive The DAISY Award. Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients, and visitors. Each Honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.” The Honoree will also be given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer’s Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa.

Said Bonnie Barnes, FAAN, President and Co-Founder of The DAISY Foundation, “When Patrick was critically ill, our family experienced first-hand the remarkable skill and care nurses provide patients every day and night. Yet these unsung heroes are seldom recognized for the super-human work they do. The kind of work the nurses at [hospital] are called on to do every day epitomizes the purpose of The DAISY Award.”

Said Chief Nursing Officer Claudia Meinhard, “We are proud to be among the healthcare organizations participating in the DAISY Award program. Nurses are heroes every day. It’s important that our nurses know their work is highly valued, and The DAISY Foundation provides a way for us to do that.”