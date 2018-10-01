Seniors celebrate Halloween while sharpening skills

Seniors at Piedmont Senior Resources’ Friendship Cafes recently painted pumpkins to celebrate Halloween. The pumpkins came from Dark Leaf Farms in Appomattox County. This week and next, seniors at all eight Friendship Cafes will enjoy painting pumpkins that, not only allow for fun and conversation, but sharpening motor skills while painting and concentrating on the images they seek to apply to the pumpkin. “This is one of the many, many activities we offer at our popular Friendship Cafes,” said Director of Transportation and Nutrition Jordan Miles. “We offer health assessments, flu shots, a hot, nutritious meal, exercises, fellowship, informational presentations, and more, and we provide transportation to and from each site in Amelia, Buckingham, Cumberland, Charlotte, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.”

Pictured are, from left, Isabel Hall, Mildred Garland, Lois Carpenter, Ann Jackson, Rachel Dove and Peggy Green. To learn more about PSR’s friendship cafes, call 434-767-5588 or email jmiles@psraaa.org.