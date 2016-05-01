Centra To Hold Town Hall Meeting Friday

Centra Health has scheduled a town hall style meeting for Friday. The meeting will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1pm at The Woodland Inc., which is located at 2003 Cobb Street. Lynchburg-based Centra Health operates Centra Southside Community Hospital, Centra Medical Group and Centra PACE in Farmville. The company’s former CEO and president, E.W. Tibbs, recently resigned abruptly, leaving many people in the community with unanswered questions. A statement from Centra says the company wants to have an open dialogue with area residents to answer any questions they may have.