Charlotte County Board Considering Noise Ordinances

The Charlotte County Board of Supervisors is condiering a new noise ordinance. Two residents from Drakes Branch recently told the supervisors of problems they have around their property with a neighbor who they claims bullies them by capitalizing on the county’s lack of noise ordinances. They said the problems began in August when the man started shining bright construction lights on their home at night, then began running loud generators and playing loud music all night long. That eventually progressed to setting off propane cannons. But making the matter worse, they said, was that nobody actually lives on the property, but the man returns simply to refill the generators with gasoline to keep the noise going. The board chairman said he would send the concerns to the county planning commission to begin considering possible new ordinances.