THE COST OF LONG-TERM CARE IS INCREASING AT MORE THAN TWICE THE RATE OF INFLATION. DARRELL MOODY HAS DETAILS ON A NEW REPORT THAT COMPARES VIRGINA’S LONG-TERM CARE COST TO THE REST OF THE COUNTRY…

GENWORTH COST OF CARE EXPERT GORDON SAUNDERS SAYS, IN VIRGINIA, IT’S 11-PERCENT HIGHER THAN THE NATIONAL AVERAGE…

NATIONALLY, ON AVERAGE, AMERICANS SPEND ABOUT 48-THOUSAND DOLLARS ON IN-HOME CARE.