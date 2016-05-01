PSR & REAL LIVING CORNERSTONE RECEIVE CORP. PARTNERSHIP AWARD

Piedmont Senior Resources Area Agency on Aging (PSRAAA) and Navona Hart and Real Living Cornerstone recently received the Corporate Partnership Award from the Southeastern Association of Area Agencies on Aging (SE4A), a multi-state organization that encompasses area agencies on aging across nine states in the southeastern portion of the United States.

The award was bestowed to the two entities on Oct. 1 in Louisville, Ky. During the SE4A’s annual meeting.

The award was given to PSRAAA and Real Living Cornerstone in recognition of their contributions to the lives of older persons across the counties of Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties.

According to SE4A’s website, “The purpose of this award is to recognize outstanding contributions of organizations that have enhanced the quality of life of older persons in the Southeast region.”

PSRAAA Chief Executive Officer Justine A. Young says Hart has been an avid supporter of the agency for many years.

“In every event we organize to raise awareness or funds to help the seniors in the seven-county service area, Navona and Real Living Cornerstone are there for us,” Young said. “The time, funds, energy, promotion and support Real Living Cornerstone and Navona have given us over the years has helped so many seniors in this area in a profound way. PSR is truly blessed to have community partners like Navona and the many, many others we work with in all seven counties.”

Real Living Cornerstone continue to help sponsor and organize A Racy Affair, PSR’s annual fundraising event held in May, the Senior Santa, an annual distribution of more than 400 baskets of toiletries and other needed items for seniors right before Christmas.

Hart, the leading relator at Real Living Cornerstone, located in Farmville, said she is a proud supporter of the mission of PSR, which is advocating, advancing and achieving independence for the aging community.

“It’s so important that businesses and other entities support our local nonprofit organizations, such as PSR, not only because of the vast services they provide to those who need assistance and a hand up, but because they operate on very, very limited budgets,” Hart said. “Real Living Cornerstone is proud to do just that. We pride ourselves on helping our neighbors – both young and old — through nonprofit partnerships that include fundraisers, volunteerism, promotion and advocacy.”

For more information on what PSRAAA offers to the senior population of the community, call 434-767-5588, stop by PSRAAA’s office in The Shoppes at College Park, 1413 South Main Street, Farmville, VA 23901, or email psr@psraaa.org.