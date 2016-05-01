FARMVILLE VICE-CHAIR RE-ELECTED TO VA. MUNICIPAL LEAGUE EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE

A.D. “Chuckie” Reid, vice mayor of Farmville, was recently re-elected to the Executive Committee for the Virginia Municipal League (VML). The election for the Executive Committee was held Monday, Oct. 8 at the League’s annual conference and business meeting in Hampton, VA.

Reid’s first term on Town Council began in 1986; he is currently serving his second term as vice mayor. He chairs the Personnel Committee and serves on the Town Property/Building Committee.

Vice Mayor Reid has worked for the U.S. Postal Service in Farmville for 29 years. He attended Southside Virginia Community College and served four years in the United States Air Force.

VML is a statewide, nonprofit, nonpartisan association of city, town, and county governments established in 1905 to improve and assist local governments through legislative advocacy, research, education, and other services. The collaboration of localities of various sizes and demographics enables VML to develop comprehensive programs and policies to improve life across Virginia.