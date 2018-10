Centra Southside Community Hospital Hosting Bake Sale to Benefit United Way

CENTRA SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL IS HOSTING A BAKE SALE TO BENEFIT THE UNITED WAY. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE BAKE SALE IS FROM SEVEN TO NOON ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER 23rd INSIDE THE CENTRAL SOUTHSIDE COMMUNITY HOSPITAL LOBBY. ORGANIZERS CALL IT THE BEST BAKE SALE IN FARMVILLE. ITEMS AVAILBLE FOR PURCHASE WILL INCLUDE COOKIES, CAKES, ROLLS, PIES, WAFFLES AND DOG BISCUITS. THERE WILL ALSO BE A CAKE RAFFLE, HALLOWEEN-THEMED TREATS AND A SPECIAL TABLE OF ALL-PINK CONFECTIONS TO MARK BREAST CANCER AWARENESS MONTH. ALL PROCEEDS WILL BENEFIT THE UNITED WAY OF PRINCE EDWARD COUTY.