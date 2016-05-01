MISSING CHARLOTTE COUNTY WOMAN LOCATED

At approximately 11:30 a.m. Saturday (Oct. 13), a volunteer K9 rescue team recovered the remains of the missing Charlotte County woman Ruby S. Allen, 62, of Eureka, Va. Ms. Allen was located approximately a mile from where the vehicle she and two family members were riding in became stranded on a bridge along Mt. Harmony Road in Charlotte County.

She and her son, Ronnie Allen Jr., 36, of Eureka, Va., were swept away in the flash flood over the bridge. Neither survived the incident. Ronnie Allen’s 17-year-old son was the third occupant of the vehicle and was rescued by Charlotte County Sheriff’s Deputies.

“I want to commend the incredible number of volunteers who came out to assist with the search efforts for Ms. Allen today,” said Charlotte County Administrator Dan Witt. “We are thankful for the hard work and long hours put forth by our volunteer fire and EMS personnel, the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. We keep the Allen family in our thoughts and prayers as they seek comfort and peace in the wake of this very tragic situation.”

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management (VDEM) is now reporting six storm-related deaths – to include Ms. Allen.