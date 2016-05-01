VDOT ROAD CONDITIONS UPDATE: 4 PM 0CT. 12, 2018

What a difference a day makes. At least as far as the weather is concerned. The heavy rain and strong winds from yesterday have given way to sunny skies and a calm breeze. Unfortunately, Tropical Storm Michael’s aftermath remains a reminder.

As of 4 p.m. according to 511 Virginia, two roads remain closed in Amherst County due to downed trees, while two remain closed in Appomattox County because of power lines. To the northeast, in Buckingham County, portions of dozen secondary roads are closed, US 15 and VA 20 are passable with caution and US 60 is closed due to a downed tree.

One road is currently closed in Campbell County due to power lines in the roadway. VA 40 in Charlotte County is flooded and portions Route 650 is passable with care. However, another section of Route 650 is washed out, as are Routes 648 and 651. Floodwaters still cover nine secondary roads and seven are closed due to downed power lines or trees.

No primary routes (those numbered 599 and above) are closed in Cumberland County; however, there are wash outs on Routes 600, 647, 660 and 695, trees/power lines down on four routes and flooding on nine routes.

In Halifax County, portions of US 58, 360 and 501, as well as VA 57 and 92 are closed, while VA 344 is passable with care. Several dozen secondary roads are closed due to flooding, downed trees/power lines, including washouts on Routes 617, 619, 621, 636, 667, 677, 678, 705, 748 and 820.

Route 767 is closed in Nelson County due to a downed tree. Pittsylvania County did not fare as well. Portions of US 58, 360, and 29 Business are flooded or closed by debris, while VA 57 is passable with care. Approximately 40 other secondary routes remain closed, including Routes 601, 618, 669, 730, 839, 867, 1276 and 1501 which have experienced washouts.

Prince Edward County has no primary roads closed; however, there are washouts on Routes 610, 612, 624, 628 and 714 and more than 20 other roads remain closed.

As flooding recedes and power lines and trees are removed, the roads will be inspected and will be reopened if it is safe to do so. It is likely that some roads will remain closed for an extended period due to damage.

A complete list of road conditions is available on 511Virginia.org.

