Report Details How Local Woman Died Of Rabies

A human patient within the local health district that includes Prince Edward, Buckingham and Cumberland Counties has died of rabies. According to a statement from the Piedmont District of the Virginia Department of Health, the patient was 65 years old and was a Virginia resident. The department said it would not provide any other details about the case due to privacy requirements. However, the Charlotte Gazette reports that a report published by the Centers for Disease Control late last month said that the patient had visited India in May of last year, where she was bitten by a dog. Upon returning home, she sought treatment for symptoms several months later at the hospital in Charlottesville. The woman and her husband elected to go through a very rare treatment for rabies that involves disconnecting the brain from the central nervous system. The woman died during the treatment.