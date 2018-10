Farmville Halloween Costume Parade Set for October 31

FARMVILLE’S HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE IS COMING UP AT THE END OF THE MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE RECREATION DEPARTMENT AND THE DOWNTOWN MARCHANTS ARE GEARING UP FOR THE ANNUAL HALLOWEEN COSTUME PARADE ALONG MAINSTREET IN DOWNTOWN FARMVILLE. THE EVENT IS ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 31st AT 4 O’CLOCK. MAINSTREET WILL SHUT DOWN AT 3-15 FOR THE PARADE. THE ROUTE STARTS AT THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY COURTHOUSE FRONT LAWN. FOR MORE INFORMATION, OR TO REGISTER YOUR CHILD, CALL THE FARMVILLE REC DEPARTMENT, OR SEND AN EMAIL TO CBOTT@FARMVILLEVA.COM.