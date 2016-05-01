Charlotte County Sees Rash Of Business Burglaries

Charlotte County authorities are spreading the word about a rash of local break ins. According to a news release from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office, burglaries have been reported at local stores in and around Keysville since the beginning of September. The first case is believed to have happened at Keysville Family Pawn on Church Street on September 8th, where the front glass was shattered. However, nothing was reported missing. Later in the month, another break in was reported at the Scuffletown Grocery Store west of Keysville on September 25th. Again, the front door was shattered and the store manager found that $40 cash was stolen, along with a few packs of cigarettes. The release states that a known suspect in that case is being sought. The Family Dollar on King Street was broken into on September 30th, followed by the Tastee Freez on US Highway 360 in Wylliesburg. In that case, a safe that contained 12-hundred dollars was stolen. If you know anything, you’re asked to call Charlotte County investigators atr 434-542-5141.