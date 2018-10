THE FARMVILLE AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE IS PREPARING FOR ITS 3rd ANNUAL HOLIDAY HOME TOUR. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

CHAMBER EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR JOY STUMP SAYS THE DECEMBER 8th TOUR WILL FEATURE SOME OF THE MOST BEAUTIFUL HOMES IN THE FARMVILLE AREA…

THIS YEAR, THERE’S A PRE-TOUR BENEFIT DINNER ON DECEMBER 7th AT HOTEL WEYANOKE’S CAMPAGNA RESTAURANT. FOR DETAILS, OR TO PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS, GO TO FARMVILLEAREACHAMBER.ORG.