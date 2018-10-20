The Big Read at Farmville Chamber Meeting

Longwood University has received a $15,000 grant to host the NEA Big Read in Farmville and Prince Edward County so the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce brought in several authorities to make the business community aware of this special program. A national initiative of the National Endowment for the Arts, the Big Read seeks to broaden our understanding of our world, our communities and ourselves through the joy of sharing a good book.

Beginning next spring, community members from across Southside, and on Longwood and Hampden-Sydney’s campuses will read author Ron Rash’s celebrated work, “Burning Bright,” a series of unforgettable stories set in Appalachia, and will come together for book discussions, speaker series, and keynote addresses. “We are so excited to engage with the larger community on this project,” said Brent Roberts, dean of Longwood’s Greenwood Library. “The stories in Burning Bright are gripping, but they are also a springboard into discussions of Appalachian culture, history, the opioid epidemic, poverty and music.” Librarian Jennifer Beach also addressed the group and spoke about the help this project will need from the community. She asked that anyone contact her if they would like to be a volunteer, host an NEA Big Read event at their organization, partner for an NEA Big Read event, or support any of the NEA Big Read programs. She can be reached through the Longwood website.

Picture 1: Brent Roberts, Joy Stump, Jennifer Beach

Lunch sponsor, Southside Electric Cooperative, had representative Lloyd Lenhart offering the attendees a thorough explanation of the cooperative’s services. He explained why a cooperative is needed in a rural area, some of the scholarships they have awarded to local students, and also their Washington DC trip where they take many students for a learning experience.

Picture 2: Joy Stump, Lloyd Lenhart

Although it was Columbus Day and the bankers and government workers were enjoying a vacation day, the meeting was well-attended with close to 70 members present.