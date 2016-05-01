Child Sex Crimes Convict Released After 8 Month Term

A Charlotte County man who was sentenced to twenty years in prison for sex crimes convictions against children just eight months ago – is now a free man. 74 year-old Billy Dunn, of Keysville, was released from the Charlotte County Jail last week. In February, a judge sentenced Dunn to 20 years, but with 19 years suspended. With credit for good time, Dunn served 85 percent of the one year term and was eligible for release. A suspended sentence means the defendant must comply with conditions set by the judge for four years. If he breaks any of those conditions, he must return to prison to serve out the remainder of the sentence. According to the Charlotte Gazette, Dunn was convicted for three separate counts of sex crimes against a child less than 13 years of age dating back to 1979. He entered an Alford Plea, meaning he does not admit guilt, but acknowledges that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him. Dunn is forbidden to have any unsupervised contact with anyone under the age of 18.