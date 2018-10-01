Marching Eagles Featured as Grand Champion in First Competition of the Season

On October 6, 2018 The Prince Edward County High School Marching Eagles attended the Goochland Band Competition. Students performed their 2018-2019 show “Do Ya Like Jazz?” featuring “Sing, Sing, Sing”, “Land of Make Believe”, and “El Gato”. The group was judged on the following categories: Marching, Music, General Effect, Color Guard, Percussion, Visuals, and Drum Major. The group won first place in six of these categories and second place in another. The group was featured as Grand Champion of their class with a final score of 81.03! Go Eagles!



Front Row:

Norma Uriarte, Cloe Cole, Lucas Dudley, Benedict Edwards, Benjamin Roberts, Naomi Jones, Victoria Fenton, Clare Calhoun, Jake Nix, Gabriel Dudley, Hannah Roldan, Aiden Jones, Ariyanna Wilson

Second Row:

Brandon Jackson, Sam Detrick, Damon Sawyer, Rebekah Godfrey, Taylor Maxey, Kathyrn McElfresh, Timara Smith, Ronald Carricato III

Third Row:

Jordan Maxey, Corbin Jones, Tim Slater, Allison Hinde, Deanna Camp, Josh Meadows, Abigail Swanson, Gabrielle Roldan, Grace Smalley, Jordan McDougald, Maria Carrera, Melissa Williams, Andrew Godfrey, Destinee Good, Katrina Carrera, Griffin Beach

Front: Ms. Crouch, PECHS Band Director