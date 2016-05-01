UNITED WAY OF PE LAUNCHES LETTER CAMPAIGN

The United Way of Prince Edward may have just kicked off its yearly fundraising effort, but it has already hit stride.

Members of the United Way’s all-volunteer board of directors have already posed in front of a board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust for a picture to memorialize having already raised over $12,000 toward their goal $60,000.

Then within a few days, the board learned they had been awarded $9,000 Payne Grant.

“Yippee!” exclaimed Board Member in the email to her compatriots announcing the award.

In addition, the United Way will send out over 800 letters soliciting potential donors in the next few weeks.

“We’re looking for members of the community who have a capacity to give,” said Rucker Snead, the board’s president.

And, on Tuesday, Oct. 23, the Bake Sale for United Way will be held 7 a.m. until noon in the lobby at Centra Southside Community Hospital. All proceeds go to the United Way. Donations are welcome. Many local restaurants and bakers are donating items.

Not to mention that planning is also underway for the 2nd Annual Great Duck Derby in the spring. The duck derby has become the United Way’s signature event. Last year’s derby brought in approximately $9,000, but also had to be rescheduled out of concerns about a possible storm.

Bruce Davis originally came up with the derby idea, and this year will head up its planning.

“We learned some things,” Davis said. “You can’t control the weather, and you need volunteers.”

Meanwhile, the United Way is looking to fill add members to its board, and raise its visibility in the community.

The United Way is also looking for new members. Part of the problem is that shifting interest and demographics nationally and across the state has made it harder to attract and retain members. Many people now want to work for a specific cause – not a catchall effort such as the United Way. The United Way of Prince Edward helps fund 20 local non-profit organizations offering services related to the United Way’s pillars — education, income, or health in the community.

Noted Arnold of the funding “is a good chunk of money for the smaller ones.”

The United Way is also looking at putting a stronger emphasis on its pillars.

“This is super important,” Kinne said. “I think when we’re looking over that grant list we need to look at this.”

In the last fiscal year, the United Way of Prince Edward County surpassed its goal of raising $55,000 to distribute to its partners.

The United Way is the world’s largest privately-funded nonprofit.

The United Way’s partners are: Farmville Area Community Emergency Services (FACES), Farmville Area Habitat for Humanity, Heart of Virginia Free Clinic, Farmville Service Unit Girl Scouts, Farmville Area Boy Scout Service Organization, Madeline’s House/Southside Center for Violence Prevention, Prince Edward County 4-H Clubs, Prince Edward/Farmville Youth Association (PEFYA), Scope/Meals on Wheels, Southside Virginia Family YMCA, Southside Pregnancy Center, Southside SPCA, Southside Training, Employment and Placement Services, Inc. (STEPS), Virginia Legal Aid Society, Camp Loud & Clear, Heartland Horse Heroes, Riding Star 4-H equestrian club, Jolly Glee Seniors, Piedmont Senior Resources, and the Virginia Children’s Book Festival