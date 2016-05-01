Pamplin Man’s Attempted Murder Charge Dropped

An Appomattox County man has reached a plea deal with local prosecutors, meaning he will not face trial for first degree murder. Jack David Price, of Pamplin, was arrested after his 95 year-old mother-in-law became ill. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Leslie Fleet told the judge that the deal was reached in order to keep the victim, Ester Price, from having to testify in court. Last December, Fleet alleged that Price tainted his 95 year-old mother-in-law’s coffee with methamphetamine. Price then offered to take the woman to a doctor, but never did. Instead, the prosecutor said he simply drove around with her in the car and told police he simply couldn’t get her to the appointment. Price’s doctor said an appointment was never made and nobody ever called regarding her illness. The drug was eventually found in the woman’s system after she was brought to Centra Southside. Jack Price was allowed to plead guilty to one felony charge of altering food or drink with drugs, possession of meth, and obstruction of justice. He will serve about six years in state prison.