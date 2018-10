Farmville Fall Cleanup Set for October 15

THE TOWN OF FARMVILLE IS HAVING ITS FALL CLEANUP LATER THIS MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE OCTOBER 15th FALL CLEANUP WILL GIVE RESIDENTS AN OPPORTUNITY TO DISPOSE OF ITEMS NOT NORMALLY PICKED UP WITH FARMVILLE’S REGULAR GARBAGE COLLECTION. RESIDENTS WILL BE ABLE TO LEAVE FURNITURE, APPLIANCES, CARPET, BEDDING AND BUILDING MATERIALS AT THE CURB IN FRONT OF THEIR PROPERTIES TO BE PICKED UP. THE TOWN WILL ALSO BE RECYCLING ELECTRONIC ITEMS THE SAME DAY. RESIDENTS AND BUSINESS OWNERS ARE ASKED TO SEPARATE RECYCLABLE ITEMS FROM THE OTHER ITEMS AT THE CURB. IF YOU PLANE ON TAKING ADVANTAGE, YOU’LL NEED TO CALL IN FOR THE PICKUP BY FOUR O’CLOCK ON FRIDAY, OCTOBER 12th.