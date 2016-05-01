Dollar General Public Hearing Oct. 9th

A public hearing is scheduled for October 9th to allow residents to voice their concerns or support about a new Dollar General Store being built in Cumberland County. This will be the second hearing set for the plans at Cumberland and Holman Mill Roads. The county board of supervisors has already voted to approve a rezoning request and a conditional use permit for the store because of sign regulations. While the sign portion of the motion passed unanimously, Distreict One SUpervisor Bill Osl voted in opposition to rezoning the land from agricultural-1 to business-1. Residents have had concerns over the Dollar General Store, as it is very close to the former Tipton’s Midway Market that is being re-opened by another local man.