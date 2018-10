GAS PRICES ARE MOVING UPWARD ACROSS THE HEART OF VIRGINIA. DARRELL MOODY HAS DETAILS ON WHAT’S INFLUENCING THE PRICE AT THE PUMP…

DAN McTEAGUE WITH GAS BUDDY SAYS YOU CAN BLAME HIGHER OIL PRICES…

ACCORDING TO TRIPLE A, DRIVERS IN FARMVILLE ARE PAYING AROUND 2-DOLLARS AND 60-CENTS PER GALLON.