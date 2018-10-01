FLORIST IS BCCC OCTOBER COMMUNITY PRIDE AWARD RECIPIENT

Special Touch Design Florist & Gifts, located at Sprouse’s Corner in Dillwyn, is the October recipient of the Buckingham County Chamber of Commerce’s Community Pride Award.

Owned and operated by Jonathan and Tracy Fitzgerald, Special Touch offers not only a flowers for any occasion and seasonal flowering plants, but a wide array of gifts, custom floral arrangements and other seasonal items.

“Special Touch is a locally owned and operated small business that is the go-to for so many Buckingham businesses and residents, and it’s most appropriate they receive this award,” said Chamber Community Pride Award Chairman Jordan Miles. “The appearance of their business is always clean, neat and welcoming to locals and visitors alike seeking a gift to brighten someone’s day.”



Pictured receiving and presenting the award are, from left, J.C. Fitzgerald standing in front of Jonathan Fitzgerald, Tracy Fitzgerald, Hank Hagenau, Faye Shumaker, Sita Rose, DuVal Shumaker, Barbara Wheeler, Krishna Jo Melendez, Jordan Miles and Janet Miller.