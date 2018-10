United Way Gives Update on Fundraising Efforts

THE UNITED WAY OF PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY IS GIVING AN UPDATE ON ITS RECENT FUNDRAISING EFFORTS…

THE UNITED WAY HAS ALREADY RAISED 12-THOUSAND DOLLARS TOWARD ITS 2018-2019 FISCAL YEAR GOAL OF 60-THOUSAND DOLLARS. TO CELEBRATE…MEMBERS OF THE GROUP’S BOARD PLACED A STAR ON THE BOARD IN FRONT OF CITIZENS BANK AND TRUST. THE FIVE STARS WILL TRACK THE UNITED WAY’S SUCCESS AS IT MARCHES TOWARD REACHING THIS YEAR’S FUNDRAISING GOAL. WE’RE TOLD FUNDRAISING EFFORTS ARE IN FULL SWING AND THE GROUP WILL SOON BEGIN MAILING OUT MORE THAN 800 LETTERS SOLICITING DONATIONS FROM THE COMMUNITY. THEY’RE ALSO ORGANZING THE 2nd ANNUAL GREAT DUCK DERBY FOR NEXT SPRING.