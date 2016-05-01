Richmond Symphony to perform at Longwood Oct. 19

The Richmond Symphony Orchestra will return to the Jarman Auditorium stage at Longwood University later this month for a special performance celebrating the works of composers Ludwig van Beethoven and Leonard Bernstein.

The Masterworks series concert will be held on Friday, Oct. 19, at 7:30 p.m., and will feature the music of Bernstein, the great American composer and conductor, in recognition of the 100th anniversary of his birth.

Admission to the concert is free for Longwood students with a valid student ID. Tickets for the general public are $20 each and are available online through the Longwood University Box Office [link: http://www.longwood.edu/boxoffice/] after Oct. 10. Tickets may be purchased in person or over the phone at the box office, which is located in the Center for Communication Studies and Theatre and open Tuesday through Friday from 2-6 p.m. The box office phone number is 434-395-2474. Tickets will also be available at the door, payable by cash or check only.

The program pairs one of Bernstein’s early compositions, Serenade (after Plato’s Symposium) with Beethoven’s famous Eroica Symphony. Bernstein was a noted champion of Beethoven’s music and a leading interpreter of the elder master in the course of his storied conducting career. A third selection, Dances of Galánta by Zoltán Kodály, will also be performed.

“This program really has it all. It offers something wonderful for those new to the world of orchestral music, as Beethoven’s Third Symphony is one of the most beloved pieces of all time,” said Dr. Charles Kinzer, professor of music at Longwood. “It also offers a great treat for aficionados of the art form, with a rare opportunity to hear a world-class orchestra in a live performance of the Bernstein Serenade.”

The symphony will be conducted by Steven Smith, who is in his eighth season as music director of the Richmond Symphony. Featured violinist Joan Kwuon is widely recognized for her commanding interpretations, graceful flair and deeply communicative voice.

This is the eighth consecutive academic year that the RSO has performed at Longwood through a partnership established by the late Dr. John Cook, a 1952 alumnus and benefactor of the Cook-Cole College of Arts and Sciences. The endowed partnership provides for one performance each academic year. The concert is hosted by Longwood’s Department of Music and underwritten in part by a grant from the Virginia Commission for the Arts. The Richmond Symphony last performed at Longwood in April, making this their second performance in Farmville in 2018.

“Hosting the Richmond Symphony at Longwood is not only the cultural highlight of each academic year for Longwood students and our campus community, it is also a highly anticipated event for our neighbors in Farmville and the surrounding area,” said Longwood President W. Taylor Reveley IV. “Being able to bring world-class musicians to campus and experience the majesty of the orchestral experience with our students, friends and neighbors is a deeply enriching gift for which we are grateful.”

Longwood University Music Department Fall 2018 Schedule

• Oct. 1—Alumni Recital: Erin Wind ’10 and Hope Armstrong Erb, 7:30 p.m.

• Oct. 7—Faculty Voice Recital: Christopher Swanson and guest Lacy Klinger, 4 p.m.

• Oct. 11—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

• Oct. 11—Wind Symphony Concert, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium*

• Oct. 19—Richmond Symphony Orchestra Concert, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium* (tickets required)

• Oct. 21—Senior Recital: Leigha Truini, flute, 2 p.m.*

• Oct. 23—Jazz Ensemble Fall Concert, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium*

• Oct. 25— Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

• Oct. 27— Honor Choirs Concert, 5 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium

• Oct. 28—Chamber Music Series: Classical Revolution RVA, 7:30 p.m.*

• Nov. 1—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

• Nov. 4—Senior Recital: Danielle Rauchwarg, piano, 2 p.m.*

• Nov. 5—Chamber Winds and Percussion Concert, 7:30 p.m.*

• Nov. 10—Senior Recital: Nic Thames, percussion, and Jordan Smith, trombone, 6 p.m.*

• Nov. 11—Senior Recital: Katie Lucas, voice, 4 p.m.*

• Nov. 15—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

• Nov. 19—All Choirs Concert: University Choirs, Chamber and Camerata Singers, 7:30 p.m. in Jarman Auditorium*

• Nov. 29—Departmental Recital, 3:30 p.m.

• Nov. 30 – Dec. 1—Holiday Dinner and Concert, 6:30 p.m. Grand Dining Room in Dorrill Dining Hall (tickets required)

All concerts are held in the Molnar Recital Hall in Wygal Hall unless otherwise stated. All events are free and open to the public unless otherwise stated. Times and concerts are subject to change; please check www.longwood.edu/music for up-to-date performance information. Performances marked with an * count as concert attendance for core curriculum courses.