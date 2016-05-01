United Way of Prince Edward County has already raised over $12,000

The United Way of Prince Edward United Way has already raised over $12,000 toward its 2018-19 fiscal year goal of $60,000. Members of the group’s all-volunteer board of directors gathered recently to celebrate by putting a star on the board in front of Citizens Bank & Trust. The five stars will track the United Way’s success as it marches toward reaching its fundraising goal. Fundraising efforts are in full swing. The group plans to mail out over 800 letters soliciting donations within the next couple of weeks, and expects to hold the 2nd Annual Great Duck Derby in the spring. Look for more information throughout the year. The United Way helps fund 20 nonprofit community groups.

Standing left to right are: Lonnie Calhoun, Rucker Snead, Bruce Davis, Rhonda Arnold, Jamie C. Ruff, Jennifer Kinne, and Chris Prengaman