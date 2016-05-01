Commemoration Officially Launches 400th Anniversary of Commemorative Year

On Wednesday, October 17, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam, Virginia House of Delegates Speaker Kirk Cox, and Rita McClenney, President and CEO of Virginia Tourism Corporation, will join Virginia’s 2019 Commemoration, American Evolution on the steps of the Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, VA for the formal launch of the 400th anniversary of the commemorative year.

2019 marks the 400th anniversary of formative 1619 Virginia events, which have had an enduring impact on Virginia and America’s history. These 1619 events set the state and the nation on a course towards the ideals of democracy, diversity and opportunity and include the arrival of the first recorded Africans to English North America, the First Representative Legislative Assembly in the New World, the recruitment of English women in significant numbers to the Virginia colony, the launch of free enterprise in the Commonwealth, and the first official English Thanksgiving in North America.

Over the next 14 months, American Evolution will host a series of signature events commemorating the 400th anniversary.