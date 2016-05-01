Garbage Route Changes for Columbus Day

The Town of Farmville Public Works Department will be closed on October 8th in observance of Columbus Day. Changes to the garbage/cardboard collection schedule are as follows:

Monday, Oct. 8th | No residential, business or call-in pickup

Tuesday, Oct. 9th | Monday & Tuesday residential garbage, miscellaneous call-in.

Business garbage and cardboard pickup.

Wednesday, Oct. 10th | Regular residential garbage pickup. Businesses recycling and

residential cardboard call-in. No business garbage or cardboard pickup.

Thursday, Oct. 11th | Regular routes

Friday, Oct. 12th | Business garbage and cardboard

If there are any questions, please call the Department of Public Works at 392-3331. Have a safe Holiday.