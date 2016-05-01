Tibbs Resigns As Centra CEO

Breaking news today from Centra Health. EW Tibbs, the president and CEO of Central – has resigned. In a Monday news release, Centra says Tibbs tendered his resignation to the board of directors on Thursday, September 27th. Tibbs had been appointed president and CEO of Centra in Spril of 2013. The company says it is now launching a national search for a new leader. In the meantime, Michael Elliott has been named interim CEO effective immediately. Elliott is currently the Senior Vice President and COO. He’s been with Centra since 2012. Although the news release did not provide any statement from Tibbs himself, Elliott is quoted as saying that, under Tibbs’s leadership, Centra experienced significant growth and improvements in quality of care. No reason has been given for Tibbs’s abrupt resignation. The News Advance reports that Centra officials would not provide Tibbs’s resignation letter nor a copy of the email that was sent to staff Monday, but said that his departure is not tied to revenues, profits, salaries, or the implementation of a new electronic medical records system.