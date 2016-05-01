CENTRA PRESIDENT & CEO E.W. TIBBS, ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION

Centra will soon begin a search for a new president and chief executive officer after E.W. Tibbs tendered his resignation to the Centra Board of Directors on Thursday, September 27th. A Bedford native, E.W. became President and CEO of Centra in April 2013.

Under E.W.’s leadership, Centra experienced significant growth and improvements in quality and healthcare efficiency, helping to create an enhanced culture focused on patient safety. He was instrumental in leading Centra’s ambulatory strategy which placed facilities closer to patients’ homes to improve access to care. EW was also responsible for Centra embarking on a two-year journey to transition to a single electronic health record that became operational this month. During his tenure, Centra achieved many national awards and quality recognitions.

“The Centra Board of Directors cannot thank E.W. enough for his energy, commitment and passion for Centra and while we wish him well in his next endeavors, we are sorry to lose him and grateful for his service,” said Amy Ray, Chairman of the Centra Board of Directors.

Over the next few months, the board of directors, in partnership with an outside recruitment firm, will be conducting a search to hire Centra’s new CEO. During the transition, the Centra Board of Directors has named Michael Elliott as the interim CEO, effective immediately, to ensure Centra remains a thriving and effective organization in the communities it serves.

Michael is currently Centra’s Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer and joined Centra in 2012. Michael has his Doctorate in Pharmacy and is involved in numerous local community services organizations.

“I appreciate the opportunity to follow the likes of George Dawson and E.W. Tibbs, who epitomize servant leadership,” said Michael Elliott, Interim CEO and President of Centra. “I am honored to serve in this interim role carrying on their legacy.”