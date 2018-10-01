Dupuy and Muhammad named P.E. Homecoming King and Queen

Prince Edward County Public Schools crowned their homecoming King and Queen on September 21st during halftime of the good ole fashioned town rivalry game between Prince Edward County High School and Randolph Henry High School. Homecoming adds something special to the traditional Friday Night Lights. The crowd was colored in purple and gold and proud Eagle Alumni sprinkled the stands. We are pleased to present J’Sean Dupuy & Salma Muhammad as Homecoming King and Queen.

Pictured are Jessical Tibbs, J’Sean Dupuy, Salma Muhammad, and Emily Camden.