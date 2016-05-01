VSP INVESTIGATING BUCKINGHAM COUNTY CRASH

Virginia State Police Trooper C.S. Thackston is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Buckingham County. The crash occurred Sunday (Sept. 30) at 8:37 a.m. on Route 15, less than a mile south of Route 460.

A 2002 Honda was traveling north on Route 15 when it rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy. The impact of the crash destroyed the buggy and caused the Honda to overturn.

The driver of the Honda, Haley Taylor, 18, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was charged with reckless driving.

An 18-year-old male who was operating the buggy and his 16-year-old male passenger and 20-year-old female passenger were all transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. The horse did not survive the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.