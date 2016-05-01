Horse Dies In Buckingham County Buggy Crash

We begin with in Buckingham County, where Virginia State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took place on Sunday. The crash happened just after 8:30 in the morning on Route 15, less than a mile south of Route 460. According to a prepared statement from VSP Spokesperson Corinne Geller, a 2002 Honda was traveling north on Route 15 when it rear-ended a horse-drawn buggy. The impact of the crash destroyed the buggy and caused the Honda to overturn. The driver of the Honda, 18 year-old Haley Taylor, was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries. She was charged with reckless driving. An 18-year-old male who was operating the buggy and his 16-year-old male passenger and 20-year-old female passenger were all transported to a nearby hospital for serious injuries. The horse did not survive the crash. The crash remains under investigation.