Virginia Department of Education Releases Accreditation Reports for Prince Edward County Schools

FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS, PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL IS FULLY ACCREDITED. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

LAST WEEK, THE VIRGINIA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION RELEASED ITS ACCREDITATION RATINGS FOR PRINCE EDWARD COUTY PUBLIC SCHOOLS AND NEXT YEAR, PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY ELMENTARY SCHOOL WILL BE FULLY ACCREDITED FOR THE FIRST TIME SINCE THE 2012-2013 SCHOOL YEAR. AS FOR PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY MIDDLE AND HIGH SCHOOLS…BOTH SCHOOLS WILL BE ACCREDITED WITH CONDITIONS FOR THE UPCOMING SCHOOL YEAR. THE MIDDLE SCHOOL FAILED TO MEET THE STATE’S STANDARD FOR ACCREDITATION BY THE ACHIEVEMENT GAP IN ENGLISH INDICATOR. THE HIGH SCHOOL MISSED IN THREE AREAS…ACADEMIC ACHIEVEMENT AND ACHIEVEMENT GAP IN MATH, IN ADDITION TO CHRONIC ABSENTEEISM.