CRC Surveying Area Fire; Rescue Departments

The COmmonwealth Regional Council is trying to survey area fire and rescue departments to see what challenges they face. Executive Director Melody Foster told the Farmville Herald that seven different fire departments and two more rescue squads have responded to the surveys. All the results are expected back within about a month. One of the biggest challenges is keeping volunteers and the CRC is looking to increase some incentives for those who give of their time and effort. Another idea is to hold some public forums for the public so folks can gain knowledge on how volunteer departments operate. Foster said the CRC would like to eventually figure out a way to make all volunteers – paid staff.