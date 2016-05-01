Austin To Leave Longwood AD Post

The Director of Athletics at Longwood University has resigned his position to accept a new job at his alma mater. Troy Austin announced Tuesday that he will accept a position as senior associate athletics director for internal operations at Duke University. A statement from Longwood Spokesperson Chris Cook says Michelle Shular will serve as interim Athletics Director for the rest of the 2018-19 academic year. Austin, meanwhile, said it was a bittersweet day after spending more than a decade calling himself a Lancer. Austin led the Longwood University athletics department shortly after it became a Division One school. Less than four years later, he secured the school’s membership in the Big South Conference through 2012. Austin will serve Longwood until mid-October before leaving for his new job.