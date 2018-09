Prince Edward County Supervisors Holding Public Hearing on Dollar General Developer Request

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY LEADERS ARE HOSTING A PUBLIC HEARING NEXT MONTH. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, OCTOBER NINTH, TO RECEIVE CITIZEN INPUT BEFORE CONSIDERING THE RECOMMENDATIONS FROM THE PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY PLANNING COMMISSION — ON A REQUEST BY PAR FIVE DEVELOPMENT GROUP, LLC FOR A “SPECIAL USE PERMIT” TO OPERATE A RETAIL SALES ESTABLISHMENT ON A PARCEL LOCATED IN AN AGRICULTURAL CONSERVATION DISTRICT. ACCORDING TO THE COMPANY’S LINKEDIN PAGE, PAR 5 DEVELOPMENT GROUP IS THE PREFERRED DEVELOPER FOR DOLLAR GENERAL…BUILDING MORE THAN 100 DOLLAR GENERAL STORES IN VIRGINIA AND NORTH CAROLINA.