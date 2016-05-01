Elderly Buckingham Woman Arrested For Husband’s 2012 Killing

An elderly Buckingham County woman has been jailed with no bond for murdering her husband. The Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office says 71 year-old Janet Winslow, of Buckingham, was arrested on Thursday of last week. A news release from the department says investigators developed new information that WInslow murdered her husband in 2012 at their home on Deer Road in Curdsville. NBC29 identifies the victim as Ernest Winslow, who was 65 when he died. WInslow is expected to remain at the Peidmont Regional Jail until a scheduled October 16th court date in Buckingham General District Court.