FARMVILLE POLICE ARE MEETING WITH THE COMMUNITY NEXT WEEK FOR “COFFEE WITH A COP.” DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

(CUT)

CAPTAIN BILL HOGAN SAYS THEY’VE DONE “COFFEE WITH A COP” BEFORE, BUT THIS IS PART OF A NATIONWIDE EVENT ON WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 3rd…

(CUT)

NEXT WEEK’S “COFFEE WITH A COP” IS NEXT WEDNESDAY MORNING FROM 7-TO-9 AT MERKS PLACE ON WEST THIRD STREET.