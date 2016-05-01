Farmville Coffee With A Cop October 3rd

The next Farmville Coffee with a Cop is coming up on Wednesday, October 3rd. Police Chief Andy Ellington and the Farmville Police Departyment are inviting residents to visit with police about anything or just come by and say hello. The event will be at Merks Place on October 3rd from 7 to 9am. Merks Place is located at 2106 West Third Street in Farmville. The event will also be held in conjunction with hundreds of other Coffee with a Cop events all across the country and will be an opportunity to meet with your local police officers and discuss a variety of topics.