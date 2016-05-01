Prince Edward Supervisors Split On County Attorney Vote

The Prince Edward County Board of Supervisors has approved the hiring of a new county attorney. The board of supervisors approved Terri Atkins-Wilson on a 6-2 vote, with Lockett District Supervisor Bobby Jones and Buffalo District Supervisor Bob Timmons Junior voting in the negative. According to Wilson’s website, she practices in Farmville, specializing in real estate law, wills and trusts, estate planning, business formation and collections. WIlson is scheduled to meet with the board of supervisors at the October 9th meeting, when a contract will be presented. Jones and Timmons have not said why they voted against working with Wilson.