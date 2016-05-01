Meherrin Man ID’d As Victim Of Route 15 Fatal Crash

Authorities have released the name of the person who died in a tragic crash on Route 15 in Prince Edward County last week. According to a statement from Virginia State Police Spokesperson Corinne Geller, 49 year-old Garrison Hicks, of Meherrin, died of his injuries after the crash on Monday, the 17th, on Route 15 about a mile north of Bayberry Lane. Geller says over-corrected his Chevy Cavalier when he went off the pavement. That caused him to come back onto the roadway, crossing into the oncoming lane, and striking a 2008 Infiniti nearly head on. Hicks was pronounced dead at Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville. The driver of the Infiniti was also slightly injured.