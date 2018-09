Elderly Farmville Woman Charged With Husband’s Murder

AN ELDERLY FARMVILLE WOMAN IS BEHIND BARS, ACCUSED OF KILLING HER HUSBAND SIX YEARS AGO. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

71-YEAR-OLD JANET P WINSLOW IS FACING FIRST DEGREE MURDER CHARGES IN THEDEATH OF HER LATE HUSBAND. EARNEST WINSLOW DIED IN THE COUPLE’S HOME IN THE CURDSVILLE AREA BACK IN JUNE 2012. INVESTIGATORS WITH THE BUCKINGHAM COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE HAVEN’T SAID HOW MR. WINSLOW DIED. DEPUTIES ARRESTED MISSES WINSLOW EARLIER THIS MONTH. SHE’S CURRENTLY BEING HELD IN IN THE PIEDMONT REGIONAL JAIL WITHOUT BOND. HER NEXT COURT APPEARANCE IS SET FOR OCTOBER 16th.