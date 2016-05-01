Wine & Brew Tonight Features Longwood Basketball Team

The Longwood University mends basketball coach and his wife are hosting tonight’s Wine & Brew event at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts. The event runs from 5-7pm tonight with free admission. There will be hors d’oeurves and a cash bar. Along with coach Griff Aldrich and hhis wife Julie, members of the Longwood men’s basketball coaching staff and team will also be there. The monthly Wine and Brew program is free and open to the public and gives area residents the opportunity to socialize and peruse the Farmville-based art center’s latest exhibits. All wine and brew events are family-friendly.