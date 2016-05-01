Public Meeting Scheduled For Charlotte County Solar Use

In Charlotte COunty, members of the county planning commission recently met in order to discuss proposed zoning amendments on how solar energy can be used in the county. Planning Agent Monica Elder told the board of supervisors that the proposed change would add letters of credit as an additional means of guaranteeing the cost of decommissioning. A new public hearing was scheduled for October 4th at 7pm and then the planning commission will meet right after that for a possible vote on a recommendation to the full county board of supervisors. However, back in June, the planning commission gave no recommendation to the supervisors regarding possible solar use amendments.