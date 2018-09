THE FARMVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS HOSTING A CHILD SAFETY SEAT CHECK NEXT WEEKEND. DARRELL MOODY HAS THE DETAILS…

SERGEANT GARY WILLIAMS SAYS OFFICERS WILL BE ON HAND TO EDUCATE PARENTS ABOUT HOW TO PROPERLY INSTALL THE SEATS AND MAKE SURE THEIR KIDS ARE SECURE…

THE CHILD SAFETY SEAT CHECK IS NEXT SATURDAY FROM 10-TO-2 AT THE FARMVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT ON WEST THIRD STREET.