On Thursday, September 13, 2018 deputies with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office arrested Janet P. Winslow, age 71, for her late husband’s death that occurred in 2012. Mrs. Winslow was charged with First Degree Murder in violation of Virginia Code 18.2-32 and is currently being held without bond at Piedmont Regional Jail. Her next scheduled court appearance will be October 16, 2018 in Buckingham County General District Court.