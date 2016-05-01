Farmville Officer Honored For Valor

A member of the Farmville Police Department has received the 2018 Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Award For Valor. David Ragland was part of a group of law enforcement officers from seven different agencies that were honored in Roanoke on September 11th. The Farmville Herald reports that on May 22nd, Ragland was dispatched to help look for an armed suspect coming into town who reportedly intended to harm his wife at her workplace. The man was pulled over about a block from his wife’s place of employment. During the traffic stop, the man fled, firing a gun directly at Ragland. The two exchanged gunfire in a wooded area and thre suspect was shot and killed. Ragland was not injured. While CHief Andy Ellington said it was unfortunate that the man made the decisions he me made that day, Ragland performed his job under extreme duress and helped keep the community safe.