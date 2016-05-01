Veterans Day Essay Contest Entries Sought

The annual Virginia War Memorial Veterans Day Essay Contest is looking for entries. The contest is open to all middle and high school public, private or homeschooled children. A winning entry will be selected from several age divisions. A news release from the Virginia War Memorial says that since this year is the 100th anniversary of the official end to World War One, the theme this year will be “Impact.” SPecifically, how World War One impacted Virginia’s soldiers, families, communities, and culture. The winner of each age division gets a $250 cash prize. The teacher of the winning student also receives $100 to use in his or her classroom. Finally, the two winners will get to present their essays at the COmmonwealth Veterans Day Ceremony in Richmond on November 11th.